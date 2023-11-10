Friday, November 10, 2023 – British supermodel, Naomi Campbell has been pictured in a new campaign shoot for Alexander Wang’s new 2024 resort collection.
The 53-year-old shocked fans with the striking outfit, posing nude with her entire body covered in silver spikes. She completed her looks with tall black stilettos and a studded leather bag.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>