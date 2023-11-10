Friday, November 10, 2023 – Naomi Campbell was pictured at her ‘ex-boyfriend’ Diddy’s birthday at The Bo Tree in London on Thursday night, November 9.

The supermodel, 53, looked turned heads in a very low-cut black dress, which had a sexy slit up the thigh.

At the venue, Naomi posed for snaps with singer Janet Jackson as well as rapper P Diddy real name Sean Combs himself.

Naomi and P Diddy, 54, were rumoured to have dated back in 2001 but never confirmed they were in a relationship, but have been good friends ever since.