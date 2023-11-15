

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Gigi Hadid has rubbished claims that she ‘doesn’t agree’ with the way Taylor Swift is ‘handling’ Travis Kelce’s romance.

The stunning supermodel, 28 took to Instagram on Tuesday to clap back at the rumor she ‘didn’t agree’ with the way Taylor is ‘handling’ the Travis love match.

‘I’m a couple days late to this tag,’ Gigi wrote underneath a post regarding the rumor, ‘But didn’t the press try this last week w Selena [Gomez]? Let it be…we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.’

Gigi’s public support of the Taylor/Travis romance comes after the couple made it known they are going from strength to strength during the pop star’s Buenos Aires concert on her Eras Tour.

Taylor and Travis kicked off their romance in late September after weeks of dating rumors and the NFL star’s failed attempt to give her his cellphone number in July.

They went public with their romance during his September 24th football game, and have been spotted on numerous outings since.