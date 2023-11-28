Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – A leading Supermarket chain has clarified a viral statement that called out President William Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries for taking credit for the reduction of the cost of living, using its maize flour on promotion.

In a statement, the supermarket chain maintained that the statement did not emanate from its offices.

Kenyans were, therefore, asked to ignore the viral statement circulating widely, noting that any relevant information would be posted on its official social media pages.

“Beware of misinformation! The above message is false and should be ignored,” read the statement in part.

The fake statement was shared widely after Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi toured several supermarkets in Nairobi to prove to Kenyans that the government had indeed reduced the cost of living.

A section of Kenyans, however, wondered why the tour was conducted during the festivities when most supermarkets had listed their items on offer.

A spot-check revealed that the 2kg packet of flour that was being sold at Ksh139, was on offer, with some packets set to expire within the month.

However, Linturi maintained that the Unga price was reduced owing to Ruto’s initiatives in the sector, noting that most of the brands would trade below Ksh100 from February 2024.

He further attributed the price changes to the bumper harvests witnessed in the country owing to the short and long rains.

“Depending on the brand, from over Ksh200 to Ksh130. We have seen Soko selling at Ksh130, there is Pika, and another brand called Tuimarike.

“There is no Kenyan who does not enjoy his meal right now, and I think this is the best Christmas gift the Ruto administration is giving Kenyans,” the CS claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST