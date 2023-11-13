Monday, November 13, 2023 – A University of Pennsylvania, USA student who proclaimed she felt “empowered and happy” on the day Hamas terrorists launched their deadly attack against Israeli civilians has been arrested for stealing an Israeli flag on campus, according to reports.

Tara Tarawneh, a 2020 graduate of King’s Academy in Madaba, Jordan was arrested on November 4 for allegedly stealing an Israeli flag from the front of a Campus Apartments house near the Ivy League campus, according to the Daily Pennsylvanian, Pennsylvania’s independent student-run media organization.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office charged Tarawneh with theft and receiving stolen property stemming from the October 28 incident, the outlet reported.

Tarawneh gave a hate-filled speech at a Philadelphia rally last month, with video of her addressing the pro-Palestinian crowd going viral, the Daily Pennsylvanian, confirmed.

“I remember feelings so empowered and happy, so confident that victory was near and so tangible,” she tells a crowd about the monstrous Oct. 7 attack.

“I want all of you to hold that feeling in your hearts. Never let go of it. Channel it through every action you take. Bring it to the streets.”

The disturbing footage drew widespread rebuke online, including from US Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) of the Bronx, who denounced the video in a post on X last week.

“This is not a patient at a psychiatric hospital,” he wrote. “This is a student at an Ivy League.”

In an article in the Daily Pennsylvanian published in September, she promoted the then-upcoming Palestine Writes Literature Festival on the Philadelphia campus.

“For a land and a people who suffer from a history of colonialism, displacement and erasure, the festival is an extremely important site of cultural preservation,” she wrote in the Sept. 14 piece.

She denounced “settler colonialism,” calling it “a violent machine which seeks to exterminate any semblance of Palestinian existence, including Palestinians’ narrative of their own history.”

Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel on Oct. 7 in a surprise attack that left 1,200 Israelis dead, nearly all of them civilians, with more than 220 others taken hostage by the militants.

Israel retaliated by launching an attack on the Gaza Strip with the conflict sparking widespread clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators around the world.