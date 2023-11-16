Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Singer Harrysong has stated that people should stop taking dating advice on social media.
Harrysong in his Instastory post stated that such advice is from a content creator who is “hustling.”
He also asked why a married woman would dump her husband to become the side chick of another married man.
