Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – The ruling by the High Court nullifying the deduction of the Housing Levy has come as a shocker to Kenya Kwanza, going by their reactions.

This is after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua pleaded with High Court Judges to reconsider their ruling and allow President William Ruto to continue deducting a 3% Housing Levy from the employees and employers to construct affordable houses for Kenyans.

According to Gachagua, the petitioners, among them Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who had argued for the abolishment of the housing levy, were seeking to sabotage President William Ruto’s housing development agenda.

“I am aware that people have gone to court to try to suspend the housing levy and sabotage the housing program.”

“Much as we respect the independence of the judiciary, I want to request our judges to not sabotage that program.,” he stated.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices David Majanja, Christine Meoli, and Lawrence Mugambi had ruled that the government should cease collection of the funds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST