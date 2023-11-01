Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – As King Charles III’s state visit to Kenya enters day two, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been conspicuously missing in his events, ostensibly because he doesn’t want to mix with people who committed serious atrocities against Kenyans.

Gachagua is on record claiming he is the son of a colonial Mau Mau fighter.

However, renowned lawyer Ndegwa Njiru dared Gachagua to prove that he is indeed the son of a freedom fighter.

Taking to his X social media platform (formerly Twitter), Ndegwa challenged Gachagua to stop hiding like a coward and ask King Charles III and Queen Camilla where the remains of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi are if indeed he is a true son of a Mau Mau.

“If truly he (DP Rigathi Gachagua) is a true son of Mau Mau, let him face the King and ask for an apology and repatriation of the Mau Mau fighters…this is the only chance he has to prove that,” the lawyer said.

Kenya’s Freedom Fighter Dedan Kimathi was buried in an unmarked grave, and his burial site has remained unknown for 62 years.

This is not the first time Riggy G is being challenged to prove that he is the son of a Mau Mau.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga in June dared the second in command to prove that his father was a member of Mau Mau, the militant group that fought for Kenya’s freedom from British colonial rule.

“Mr Gachagua, you and (Kikuyu MP) Kimani Ichung’wah have been bragging all along that you are the sons of Mau Mau.

“I want to challenge you today, Mr Gachagua, to tell Kenyans your relationship with Chief Nderi Gachagua Wang’ombe, who was assassinated by the Mau Mau in 1953 because of his collaboration with the brutal colonial regime,” Odinga said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST