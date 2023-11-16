

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei has told Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o to keep to his lane as far as the implementation of Kenya’s foreign policy is concerned.

Reacting to a statement by Governor Nyong’o condemning Israel for attacking Gaza, Sing’oei said the mandate is solely of the National Government.

Nyong’o called on African states to break ties with Israel because of the attacks on Gaza.

But the PS moved to clarify the statement on Thursday, saying it does not reflect the position of the Kenyan government.

“Foreign policy is the exclusive domain of the National Government. Kenya abhors the gross violation of international humanitarian law in Gaza. It has not taken any decision to sever diplomatic ties with Israel nor is the matter under consideration,” the PS said.

“Kenya continues to call for an immediate ceasefire and resumption of dialogue to resolve the difficult issues that underpin the current escalation.”

On Tuesday, Nyong’o said the AU leadership should condemn what Israel is doing, adding that African countries should also end diplomatic ties with Israel.

“We would like to appeal to progressive forces in Africa, led by AU to call upon its member governments to immediately break diplomatic ties with Israel in solidarity with our comrades in Gaza and West Bank,” part of the statement read.

He blamed Israel for the ongoing war saying it has ignored calls to stop the attacks.

“It is now clear that Zionists Israel, much against the interest of all progressive forces in the Arab world and Israel herself, is planning a major bloody invasion of Gaza and the West Bank sooner than later,” part of the statement read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST