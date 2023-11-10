Friday, November 10, 2023 – Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has termed Mt Kenya MPs who are crying over high taxation as hypocrites since they neglected their people when they voted for Finance Bill 2023.

In a post on the X platform, Wamuchomba humorously reshared a newspaper headline that read, “Ruto MPs cry out over high prices,” with the comment, “Haaaya! Si Gazette ni ya kufunga… (Isn’t the newspaper meant to wrap…)”.

Wamuchomba, known for her defiant stance, stood firm in the fight against Kenya Kwanza Government’s taxation and high cost of living, even when other parliamentarians criticized her for not fully supporting the government’s efforts.

She also engaged with Githunguri residents to gather their opinions on how to vote on the Housing Bill, and they overwhelmingly urged her to vote against it.

The housing bill was one of Kenya Kwanza’s initiatives, aiming to require people in formal employment to contribute up to 3 percent of their basic pay (capped at Sh2,500) to the fund.

Gathoni Wamuchomba, a vocal legislator, voted “No” against the bill, and President Ruto responded, suggesting that it was insincere for some leaders to oppose the Finance Bill, especially when they are privileged.

Subsequently, President Ruto and Deputy Rigathi Gachagua supported the former area MP Kago Wa Lydia by sending her donation money for local projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST