Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Sports presenter and former footballer, Alex Scott went braless in a see-through dress at the GQ Men of the Year awards on Thursday night, November 15.

The 39-year-old posed on the red carpet of the event held at The Royal Opera House in London wearing a transparent silver glitzy floor length maxi dress for the annual ceremony.

The ex-England and Arsenal footballer completed the look with a pair of ankle boots which could be seen through her dress.

