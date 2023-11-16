Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>
Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Sports presenter and former footballer, Alex Scott went braless in a see-through dress at the GQ Men of the Year awards on Thursday night, November 15.
The 39-year-old posed on the red carpet of the event held at The Royal Opera House in London wearing a transparent silver glitzy floor length maxi dress for the annual ceremony.
The ex-England and Arsenal footballer completed the look with a pair of ankle boots which could be seen through her dress.
See photos below
