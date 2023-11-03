Friday, November 3, 2023 – Sporting CP head coach, Ruben Amorim has responded to reports about replacing Manchester United’s embattled manager, Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have had a poor start to the season, losing 8 of their first 15 games across all competitions, as the team were dumped out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night following a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United.

According to reports, Amorim has a €10 million (£8.7 million) release clause in his contract, but the 38-year-old has hinted that he respects and wants to fulfill his contract at the Portuguese club.

Former Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane has also been linked with a move to Manchester United. The 51-year-old has been without a club since leaving the Spanish Giants for the second time in 2021.

Speaking after his side’s 4-2 win over Farense in the Portuguese Cup on Thursday, Amorim said he has not been contacted by the club.

His words:

“This year, I’m not going to go back to the same conversation as last year. I’m not going to make any kind of comment on these situations.

“Regarding the future, I have an idea for the end of the season, but I won’t say it now. But the results and the context take us to something different. I don’t want to be commenting on these things. I have not been contacted by Manchester United.”