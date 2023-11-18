Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Media personality, Tolu Oniru-Demuren, a.k.a Toolz has said that ‘the spirit of 2pac is coming’ for rapper, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

She stated this on Friday after R&B vocalist, Cassie, accused the hip-hop mogul of rape, sex trafficking, and domestic violence in a lawsuit.

Cassie, real name, Casandra Ventura, accused her ex-boyfriend Diddy of subjecting her to serial physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape.

She claimed that he forced her to engage in sex acts with a succession of male prostitutes he hired while he watched and filmed the encounters for his own pleasure.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, also accuses Combs of regularly beating Ventura over the course of a 10-year professional and romantic relationship in which he controlled her through intimidation and by plying her with drugs and alcohol.

Cassie, 37, alleges that Combs raped her near the end of their relationship in 2018 when she broached the idea of leaving him.