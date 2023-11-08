Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Senate Speaker, Amason Kingi, has warned Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, against attacking senators during the impeachment hearing of Meru Governor, Kawira Mwangaza.

Kingi said the Senate would summon the Public Service CS if he did not desist from making the comments.

“I, therefore, caution Moses Kuria, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, performance and delivery management, and all other persons to desist from adversely making utterances whether written or spoken in relation to the conduct of the impeachment process which may prejudice the just and fair disposal of the present matter.

“If this caution is not heeded, we will summon the CS Moses Kuria,” Kingi warned.

Kuria has been defending Governor Mwangaza, saying the claims against her are not grounds for impeachment.

The former Gatundu South MP also blamed a senior govt official for pushing for the removal of Governor Mwangaza.

