Friday, November 10, 2023 – A Spanish politician has been shot in the face after he was ambushed in Madrid.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, 78, the former head of Spain’s People’s Party in the Catalonia region was on Thursday, November 9, police said.

The incident occurred on Núñez de Balboa street in the wealthy Salamanca area of central Madrid at about 1.30pm, as he was returning home from a church service, according to witnesses.

A Civil Protection spokesperson said Vidal-Quadras retained consciousness and was rushed to the nearby Gregorio Marañón hospital, while police are now hunting for two people who fled the scene on a motorbike, with the shooter wearing a black helmet.

Witnesses described the attacker as a ‘young, small man’ who was wearing jeans and a dark coat and was seemingly waiting for the politician to pass by.

The pair exchanged no words, with the shooter reportedly stepping up and blasting Vidal-Quadras from near point-blank range before hopping onto the motorcycle piloted by an accomplice.

Police have cordoned off the area where the shooting happened. No arrests have yet been made, police said. A motive for the shooting is yet to be established.

Hospital staff later confirmed to El Pais that Vidal-Quadras is in a stable condition with a single gunshot wound to the jaw.

Popular Party president Alberto Nunez Feijoo deplored the shooting and wished for Mr Vidal-Quadras’ recovery.

Vidal-Quadras was the head of the centre-right PP in Catalonia and was also the Vice-President of the European Parliament from 2009-2014, when he left the group to join newly created party Vox.

Madrid Police’s homicide unit has opened an investigation into the case while forensic teams comb the scene.

Vox president Santiago Abascal said he believed Mr Vidal-Quadras’ life was not in immediate danger.

‘Thank God it seems that Alejandro Vidal-Quadras is out of danger,’ Mr Abascal said