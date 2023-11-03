Friday, November 3, 2023 – Police in Gqeberha, South Africa are searching for an unknown woman who allegedly set an Eagle Liner bus alight after a dispute.

According to a police statement, the woman was allegedly having a dispute with the bus company in Cape Road, Newton Park opposite Greenacres on Thursday morning, November 2, 2023.

The woman allegedly threatened to burn one of the bosses.

She then left the building and proceeded to set a bus that was parked outside the bus depot alight.

Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge, said she fled from the scene and is still on the run.

Cloud of smoke billowed from the bus and could be seen high in the air over Cape Road and surrounding areas.

Beetge says the bus was completely destroyed.

“A case of Arson has been opened,” he added.