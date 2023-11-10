Thursday November 10, 2023 – South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) Party Leader Julius Malema has criticized President William Ruto over his unfulfilled election pledges.

Speaking during the launch of the Pan African Insititute at Lukenya University yesterday, the South African opposition leader stated that he did not know who Ruto was anymore given that he had taken a different direction from his pre-election stance.

In particular, he cited Ruto’s promise of de-dollarisation which he has been pushing for among his colleagues in Africa.

Notably, Malema was among the African Opposition leaders to voice his support for Ruto after the Head of State won the 2022 election.

“President William Ruto said many things and I cannot locate him these days because the things he said during the election campaigns are not what he is doing. They are different things,” he stated.

“He said that we need to do away with the dollar and build our own currency but his actions are not speaking anything to doing away with the dollar,” he added.

