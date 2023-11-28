Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – A 32-year-old South African man, who was caught on camera stabbing his wife 20 times has been referred to a psychiatric hospital.

Ntembeko Myalo was arrested on November 11, 2023, for the attempted murder of his wife, 26-year-old Sinoxolo, a student of Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, November 27.

“Attempted murder accused Ntembeko, who allegedly stabbed his wife, who is a student at CPUT, has been referred for mental evaluation,” Ntabazalila stated.

“A district surgeon examined Myalo this morning and recommended that he be sent to for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital. He will remain in custody while waiting for a space at the facility.”

It was gathered that the accused, who is a student of the University of the Western Cape, allegedly accessed the South Point residence which is home to (CPUT) students with two knives.

He allegedly carved into the mother of two as fearful students helplessly watched.

Another student took video footage of the incident where male students could be seen helping Sinoxolo.

An outsider managed to disarm Myalo and he was assaulted before the police whisked him away.

The victim, Sinoxolo works in the Peer Help programme where she gives counselling support to students.

She is currently recovering in an undisclosed hospital.

In his first appearance at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court, it was heard that Myalo faced a rape charge committed before the stabbing.

Last week, through his lawyer, he told the court that he wasn’t well and a recommendation that he goes to a district surgeon was made.

DEVELOPING | At the student residence, a UWC student identified as Ntembeko Myalo is seen stabbing a CPUT female student many times. 😭😳💔💔💔



⚠️ Not for sensitive viewers. pic.twitter.com/vxJRR76swl — TK_Nala 📚 (@NalaThokozane) November 11, 2023