Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – A South African lady, Tsholo, has shown off her body transformation after ditching alcohol and meat for half a year.

“My favourite answered prayer has been Discipline. Half a year without alcohol. Half a year of no meat. Half a year of telling myself I need to end the year a completely different person. Just do the things you said you want to do. It makes you the most reliable person you know,” she wrote on Wednesday.