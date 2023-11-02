Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner has set the internet abuzz after she was filmed kissing newly-single Peregrine Pearson in Paris.

The passionate kiss between Turner and the British aristocrat comes just months after her separation from singer Joe Jonas.

Witnesses told The Sun that the pair arrived together at a chauffeur pick-up location near a Parisian station. Pearson then removed his hat and leaned in for a passionate kiss. After their embrace, the two went their separate ways.

According to the publication, the pair reunited later at the city’s Stade de France, where Sophie unveiled the trophy for the Rugby World Cup.

Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray, is a British aristocrat whose family has a fortune reportedly worth over $272 million.

He parted ways with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark in September. Turner’s own breakup with Joe Jonas occurred the same month.