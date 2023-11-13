Monday, November 13, 2023 – Nelson Igboke believes that some women are meant to be second or third wives.
“Some women are naturally meant to be second or third wife.
Don’t listen to the preaching against this simple truth on the altar.
You will end up marrying Jesus at 50 if…,” he wrote on Sunday. November 12.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>