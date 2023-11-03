Friday, November 3, 2023 – A soldier recently discovered that he is not the biological father of his 10-year-old son.

This was disclosed by a medical doctor on Twitter.

The doctor explained that a boy was brought to the hospital today, Nov. 3, with few physical features of a child living with sickle cell.

A test confirmed that he has sickle cell and the boy’s father was called to present himself for a genotype test. The test result showed the father is AA.

Medically, it is impossible for a parent who has the AA genotype to birth to a child with the SS genotype.