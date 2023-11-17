Friday, November 17, 2023 – Former Narok County MCA Stephen Kudate has revealed how Environment Cabinet Secretary, Soipan Tuya chased him out of their matrimonial home moments after President William Ruto appointed her CS.

Kudate says they were legally married having observed all traditional marriage rites but in September 2022, Tuya deserted her matrimonial home when she assumed office as CS.

Kudate in response to an application filed by Tuya seeking upkeep and child maintenance has denied neglecting the children they sired together.

He claims the CS deliberately excluded him from participating in their children’s welfare.

“As the head of the family, I was a man of means who provided adequately, and she knows that I am jobless, but with the little I have, I effectively play my parental role,” he says.

Tuya moved to court in October this year seeking custody of their two children and a total of Sh3.1 million yearly for their upkeep.

Tuya claimed her estranged husband treats their children and her domestic workers with cruelty.

She said they have been psychologically, emotionally and verbally abused by the estranged spouse and that’s why she wants full custody of the minors.

But Kudate in his response had denied claims of abuse, saying Tuya is the one who has been verbally violent and unruly.

“I have taken care of her. She is out to frustrate me and wreck my life just as she did to the first husband from Kajiado, who took her for her Masters degree in Law in the United States after which she abandoned and dumped him,” he says.

