Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – The family of actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu has given an update on his health. In a post shared on his IG page, the family said the ailing actor has so far gone through five successful surgeries and is still recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit.

”We want to thank God and most especially the General public for their support, encouragement, and prayers doing this trying period for our dad.

We called on Good Nigerians and we are very grateful for the response in every aspect most especially the donations, it came in very timely and very helpful.

So far daddy has gone through 5 succesful surgeries, and he is still recovering in the ICU. Daddy is immensely grateful and we are thankful to the general public during this phase of our lives. We appreciate all the donations made to this account, and soon as daddy is better he will personally acknowledge all donations respectively!

We are still counting on all your prayers and unwavering support as we pray he gets stabilized quickly to enable us fly him abroad for further advances treatment. The John Okafor family is grateful to all Nigerians.”

On September 18, Mr Ibu came out to seek public assistance as he battles an ailment that may cost him his leg. In a video shared on his IG page, the actor said he has been down for so many weeks and has been on admission. He said the medical doctors have said that if they exhaust the options they have, they might resort to cutting off his leg. He asked his fans to pray for him and also support him financially. He shared details of his account details.