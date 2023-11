Monday, November 6, 2023 – Snoop Dogg has tendered an apology for age-shaming in the past.

The 52-year-old rapper made the apology on Instagram.

He wrote:

“I just wanna apologise to the people I called old at 50 when I was 18.”

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>