

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Two beautiful ladies from Kabarak University have been exposed for engaging in lesbian activities.

Word has it that they stay together at a hostel in Nakuru and it is well-known on the campus that they are lovers.

Steamy videos of the pretty lesbian ladies have since leaked online.

In one of the videos, they are seen kissing and fondling each other’s boobs while intoxicated.

They seem to be madly in love, something that is likely to cause discomfort among their parents.

The debate surrounding LGBTQ rights and acceptance has been ongoing in the country for quite some time now, with supporters and opponents voicing their opinions on the matter.

This follows the move by the Supreme Court to allow for the registration of LGBTQ rights groups as non-governmental organizations.

Watch the leaked steamy videos of Kabarak University lesbian ladies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.