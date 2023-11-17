

Friday, November 17, 2023 – Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a woman suspected of stealing 20 laptops in two months.

The suspect identified as Ann Wanza was nabbed on Thursday after a tip-off.

According to a source privy to the case, Wanza was part of a gang that operated in Nairobi and its environs, targeting unsuspecting laptop owners.

The gang’s leader has since been identified as ‘Steve’, who lives in the Mihango estate.

The source claimed that Wanza was taught the job by her alleged aunt, ‘Sharon’, who is also known as ‘Mama Zion’ or ‘Monica’.

Detectives are currently trailing other members of the gang who are still at large.

They have appealed to anyone who may have lost their laptop to come forward and identify their property.

See photos of the suspected laptop thief.

