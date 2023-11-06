Monday, November 6, 2023 – A South African man known as Skomota has turned into an internet celebrity as he continues to squander the money he won through a jackpot bet with different women.

He won a whopping 3 million Rands ( Approximately Ksh 23 million).

Before he won the millions, he was dead broke, and instead of investing the money wisely, he is busy blowing the money in clubs and entertaining different women.

He was filmed simulating sex with a slay queen in a nightclub as they enjoyed a night out.

Many people predict that he will soon start begging after wasting all his money.

“This guy will contract aggressive STIs and will soon be asking for donations. His family should stop this nonsense,’’ an X user wrote.

“I blame people around him, they are using him in wrong way. Where are his cousin/family members to rescue him,’’ another user added.

Watch the video and reactions.

