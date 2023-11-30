Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – A man called Prince Anayo Nwosu, who holds the traditional title of Ikenga Ezenwegbu, has said that single women of marriageable age are discouraging prospective suitors by living expensive lifestyles.

The chartered banker and writer, who stated this on Facebook on Wednesday, urged mothers of ladies of marriageable age to advise their daughters to live a modest life in order to attract responsible husbands.

