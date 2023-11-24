Friday, November 24, 2023 – Teyana Taylor has filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert after 7 years of marriage.

According to recently released court documents, the singer liled for divorce back in January, eight months prior to September when the couple announced their separation on Instagram.

The documents allege that Shumpert became increasingly jealous and controlling as Taylor’s career took off. He reportedly did not want her to work and often made her feel like she had to “intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage.”

Taylor also accuses Shumpert of emotional and mental abuse, stating that he would often treat her cruelly and display “extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

She also claims that Shumpert would get annoyed at public events when photographers would ask him to step aside for solo photos of Teyana.

Despite her best efforts to save the marriage, Taylor says that Shumpert’s behavior ultimately became too much for her to handle. She describes their relationship as an “emotional rollercoaster” that she could no longer bear.

These new details shed light on the underlying issues that led to Taylor and Shumpert’s separation.

While she downplayed talk of infidelity in her announcement in September where she wrote, “to be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” TMZ reports cheating is very much a part of the divorce filing.

Legal documents filed in Georgia chronicle also include the revelation of a 2022 divorce filing that Taylor withdrew the next day.

She’s now seeking primary physical custody of their two kids, as well as joint legal custody and child support.