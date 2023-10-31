Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Selena Gomez has reportedly expressed concern about her BFF Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce.

The 31-year-old singer is worried that her friend Taylor ‘is moving too fast’ with NFL star Travis, who Swifties believes has his new girlfriend on his lock screen.

A source for Page Six on Monday October 30, said that the former Disney star believes that Taylor’s behavior in this new relationship is a little odd considering her past.

The insider said: ‘Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galivanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her

‘Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this [relationship], she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena.’

Taylor split with actor Joe Alwyn earlier this year as they both kept their relationship very private despite being together for several years.

However, the pop megastar has been very open about her past relationships in her music.

Regardless, the insider for Page Six claims that Selena is said to have been caught off guard to see that Taylor has been hanging out with Travis’s parents in the luxury box at his games just weeks after meeting her.

The source also claims that Selena thought Taylor holding hands with Travis in public was also a bit strange.

The insider also indicates that Selena has been invited to go to Travis’ games like some other members of her squad but she declined as she did not want to be part of the ‘media frenzy.’

The source also wanted to make clear that the two longtime gal pals are ‘not in a fight’ over the opinions as showcased by the fact that they went out for sushi in West Hollywood earlier this month.

The source told the publication: ‘Selena just doesn’t want to be part of the media frenzy because it’s really chaotic.

‘It didn’t come from a malicious place, and it’s not that she doesn’t like them together. She’s just concerned about the way it’s being navigated.’

Page Six’s source also claims that Selena is not the only one in Swift’s squad who may feel this way as they said that the Haim sisters ‘think this way as well.’

The insider added: ‘That’s why the people she normally has these amazing relationships with weren’t [at Swift’s girls’ night out with Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes and Sophie Turner].’

Selena and Taylor have been friends for over a decade-and-a-half. They became close while dating two members of the Jonas Brothers in 2008.