Thursday, November 2, 2023 – American singer, Taylor Swift has achieved a new milestone in her glittering career.

The 33-year-old “Blank Space” pop titan’s new album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is officially the top-selling album of 2023. By hitting the top spot she surpassed her album Midnights, which previously held the record.

Her re-release moved an unbelievable amount of records within its first five days of release.

Billboard reported that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) moved more than one million copies Stateside.

In comparison, Midnights, which was originally released in late 2022, moved 778,000 units this year.

Taylor doesn’t just have the two top-selling albums of the year. Her re-released album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) lands in third place with sales of around 742,000.

With the success of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which Swift has called her ‘most FAVORITE re-record’, she has now sold at least a million copies of an album in a single week in the U.S. six times.

The other five releases to reach the million milestone include Midnights (2022), Reputation (2017), the original 1989 (2014), Red (2012) and Speak Now (2010).

1989 (Taylor’s Version) already owns 2023’s biggest sales week, beating out the opening frame of Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which launched with 507,000 sold in the week ending July 13.

The new re-recording also has the biggest sales week for any album since the debut of Swift’s Midnights, with 1.14 million sold in the week ending October 27, 2022.

The 21-song streaming edition of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) has generated over 307 million on-demand official streams as a whole in its first five days of release. That marks the biggest streaming week for any of Swift’s four re-recorded albums.

The sales of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) are enhanced by its availability in 15 collectible physical formats: five color vinyl variants, eight CD editions and two cassette editions.

The album is also available in two digital download editions: a standard 21-song version and a deluxe 22-song version, which includes a re-recorded version of the album’s Bad Blood, featuring Lamar.

Her biggest streaming week for any of her albums is Midnights, with 549.26 million clicks since its release on October 21, 2022.