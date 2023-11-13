Monday, November 13, 2023 – Taylor Swift celebrated the end of her show in Argentina by rushing into the waiting arms of her beau, Travis Kelce, and sharing a passionate kiss with the NFL star.

The singer, who is currently on the Eras Tour, performed a show at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate in Argentina over the weekend.

After her show, Taylor packed on the PDA with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34.

Earlier in the evening, during the concert, Swift changed the lyrics to her song “Karma,” singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Taylor and Travis kicked off their romance in late September after weeks of dating rumors and the NFL star’s failed attempt to give her his cellphone number in July.

They went public with their romance during his September 24th football game, and have been spotted on numerous outings since.