Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Taylor Swift has been revealed as Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2023, ending a three-year reign by Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny.

According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift had more than 26.1 billion streams since January 1. She was followed by Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake, and Mexican musician Peso Pluma to round out the top five.

Swift took to social media to celebrate the news by announcing her new song was available for streaming, while also thanking those who had listened to her this year.

“Um OK, this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me,” she wrote.

“We’ve seriously had the most fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious? So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put You’re Losing Me (From The Vault) on streaming … so here you go! You can finally listen everywhere now.”

In honour of Swift’s latest achievement, Spotify unveiled 21 puzzle pieces on billboards around the globe, teasing her accomplishment in the 48-hour lead-up to Wrapped’s launch on November 29.

She is closely followed by Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, and Drake in the Top Global Artists chart.

Swift’s songs, Cruel Summer and Anti-Hero, also made the list of Top 10 songs streamed globally.