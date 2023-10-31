Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Singer Simi has faulted a clergywoman who in a video, asked single ladies to buy wigs and dress well so they can meet their spouses.

In the viral video, the clergywoman asked ladies seeking to meet their life partners to invest in looking good.

She asked women to make themselves friendly and go out more often.

She then advised them against wearing their natural hair.

She suggested wigs instead and added that natural hair does not attract men.

Simi seemed upset by the clergywoman’s advise and took to X to share her thoughts.

Read what she wrote below