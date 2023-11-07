Monday, November 6, 2023 – American singer, Sam Smith commanded attention as he stepped out with his boyfriend Christian Cowan, 27, in Sydney, Australia.

The 31-year-old singer is known for their wild ensembles rocked a leopard print miniskirt.

The non-binary singer, who uses they/them pronouns, added a plain black T-shirt and matching socks and shoes. He completed his look with a silver chain necklace and matching hoop earrings.

The Unholy hitmaker walked hand-in-hand with his man Christian, 27.