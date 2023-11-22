Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – A Robbie Williams fan has died after suffering a catastrophic fall at his concert in Sydney.

The woman, in her 70s, fell over six rows of seats during the pop star’s gig at Moore Park last Thursday and was left fighting for life.

On Tuesday, November 21, St Vincent’s Hospital confirmed she passed away.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told Daily Mail Australia that paramedics were called to the scene at about 10.15pm last Thursday.

‘We were called in to reports of a woman in her 70s who had fallen,’ the spokesman said.

‘We treated her on scene to injuries to her face and head and took her to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition.’

A Venues NSW spokesman said staff at the stadium treated the woman before emergency crews arrived.

‘The patron was attended to immediately by venue staff and a nearby guest who is a qualified medical professional,’ they said.

‘Medics arrived shortly after and the patron was taken from the venue by ambulance to hospital.’

The latest pop concert tragedy follows the death of a fan last Friday at a Taylor Swift concert in Brazil.

Ana Clara Benevides, 23, fainted while at the show at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro as the city battled intense heat.

Ms Benevides is thought to have had a cardiac arrest according to her cousin, Estela Benevides.