Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Robbie Williams has revealed that he’s going through the ‘manopause’ while candidly discussing his health struggles.

The English singer-songwriter, 49, said years of partying has left him ‘f***ing knackered’ and battling ‘thinning hair’.

He told The Sun: ‘The hair is thinning, the testosterone has left the building, the serotonin is not really here and the dopamine said goodbye a long time ago.

‘I’ve used up all of the natural good stuff. I’ve got the manopause.’

Robbie and his wife Ayda Field have previously admitted they barely ever have sex.

He went on to say: ‘My daughter says to me, ‘Daddy’s lazy’. I don’t like the term ‘lazy’ as that’s how I was described when I was younger.

‘The reality is that I’m just f***ing knackered from what I did to myself in the Nineties and bits of the 2000s.’

Robbie previously blamed his lack of libido on coming off testosterone injections, which had been worsening his depression.

In a joint interview, the pair insisted they’re ‘on the same page’ when it comes to intimacy and are content with their lack of bedroom activity.

Robbie told The Sun : ‘E veryone knows there is no sex after marriage.

That’s just the way it is. I was on testosterone for a while but, because I’m an addict, that had to stop. I got these massive square shoulders and started to look like a doorman. It wasn’t a good look.

‘But the sex we had when I was on testosterone was incredible; it was all the time. We were insatiable. It goes to show how into each other we really are, though, because when I was on it, we couldn’t take our hands off each other.

‘I miss that. That was a fun period. Sometimes now, though, Ayda will turn to me on the sofa and say, “We should do sex,” and I’m sitting there eating a tangerine and just sort of shrug. So, ya know, sometimes we try.’

The actress, 43, who married her popstar partner in 2010, concluded: ‘Intimacy is the important, meaningful side of love. We’re happy.’

It comes after Robbie revealed that his two-stone weight loss is thanks to ‘something like Ozempic.’

The star admitted that his has gone from weighing 13st 13lb down to 12st 1lb while using an appetite suppressant.

Robbie – who is 1.85m / 5ft 11ins tall – also joked that he requires the drug because he has been diagnosed ‘with type 2 self-loathing.’

He explained that being overweight is ‘shockingly catastrophic’ for his mental health.