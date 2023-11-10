Thursday, November 9, 2023 – American singer, Omarion has revealed that he was interested in Karrueche Tran before she began dating Chris Brown.

In an intimate conversation with Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee, the B2K singer admitted he was interested in Karrueche.

“Me, Chris Brown and Omarion — y’all were brothers,” Lee said. “One night, they say, ‘Bring all these girls.’ So I brought all these girls, and one of the girls was Karrueche. Do you remember that? Y’all were kind of feeling each other.”

“Yeah, that’s true. That’s true,” Omarion interjected.

“I thought y’all were gonna be a thing,” the media personality continued.

“And then she was on Media Take Out with Chris. And you never said anything! What?! If I was you I would’ve!”

Omarion interjected again, playfully responding: “Come on now! You got to be unbothered.”

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran dated on-and-off for about four years between 2011 and 2015. They eventually called it quits after a public break-up.

Meanwhile, Omarion moved with reality TV star Apryl Jones. The pair dated for several years before going their separate ways in 2016. Despite their split, they continue to co-parent their two children: daughter A’mei, 6, and son Megaa, 8.