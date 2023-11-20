Monday, November 20, 2023 – American singer-songwriter, Kesha has dropped Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ name from the lyrics of her hit song after rapper was accused of rape by ex-girlfriend Cassie in a bombshell lawsuit.

The 36-year-old singer removed a P Diddy reference from the 2009 track ‘TiK ToK’ during a show on Friday in Oakland, and on Saturday at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Kesha, who is currently on her Only Love Tour originally opened up the song with lyrics: ‘Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P. Diddy.’

But during her recent performances, she changed it to: ‘Wake up in the morning’ feelin’ just like me.’

The singer previously performed the song in Denver a few days prior to Cassie’s lawsuit, with the lyrics still intact.

Kesha appears to be standing in solidarity with Cassie after she herself previously filed a lawsuit against record producer Dr. Luke in 2014.

R&B singer Cassie on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against Diddy where she aired the explosive rape allegations at the hip-hop legend.

But on Friday they both released statements announcing they had reached an agreement. No specific details on the terms of the settlement were revealed.

‘I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,’ Cassie said.

‘I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.’

Diddy said: ‘We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.’

Diddy’s attorney also stressed that by settling his client was not admitting any wrongdoing.

The suit alleged he controlled and abused Cassie for over a decade, plied her with drugs, beat her, and force her to have sex with multiple male prostitutes.

The pair, who met in 2005 when she was 19, split in 2018. The lawsuit claimed before the end of their relationship he forced his way into her home and raped her.