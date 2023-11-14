

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – English singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran has donated almost 450 items of clothing including pairs of worn underpants to auction off on eBay to raise money for charity.

The singer, 32, gave the clothes to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) shop in Framlingham, Suffolk, where he grew up.

Among the items are a whopping 149 pairs of boxer shorts, half of which have been worn by the musician.

The collection also includes 20 jumpers, 11 pairs of trousers, 14 hats, six onesies, and 73 pairs of socks as well as seven pieces of Ipswich Town merchandise, which is Ed’s favourite football team.

Ed has been an ambassador for EACH since 2014 and most of the clothes will be auctioned off on the charity’s eBay site, with a starting price of £9.99 for each item.

There will be three auctions, beginning on November 16, November 26, and December 3, with 20 items being reserved for new EACH shop openings.

The garments will not be washed or ironed before sale, but ‘sold as received’ while each item sold will be accompanied by a signed letter of authenticity.

Kevin Clements, EACH director of fundraising and communications, said: “It’s an extraordinary gesture. and extremely kind of Ed. His generosity will raise thousands of pounds for our wonderful charity.

“Despite his incredible success and sky-high profile, he remains a loyal champion and we’re eternally grateful for his support.

‘We realise how lucky we are. It’s invaluable and helps raise the profile of the vital care we provide to local children and families.’

EACH cares for children and young people suffering from life-threatening conditions and supports their families across Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, and Essex.

The Photograph hitmaker previously donated his clothes to the charity in 2014, raising £7,500 of vital funds.

Kevin added: ‘He has fans all over the world and these donations will undoubtedly cause a stir. It’s going to be exciting and fascinating to see how things pan out.’