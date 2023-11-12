Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Afrobeats star, Davido, has bagged three nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

His latest album, “Timeless,” is nominated in the prestigious Best Global Album category, while his track “Unavailable” secures a nomination for Best African Performance.

Lastly, his song “Feel” also earned a nomination for Best Global Music Performance.

This marks David’s first-ever triple Grammy nomination.