Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Afrobeats star, Davido, has bagged three nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards.
His latest album, “Timeless,” is nominated in the prestigious Best Global Album category, while his track “Unavailable” secures a nomination for Best African Performance.
Lastly, his song “Feel” also earned a nomination for Best Global Music Performance.
This marks David’s first-ever triple Grammy nomination.
