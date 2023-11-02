Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Celine Dion has made a rare appearance in Las Vegas, Nevada as she continues to battle stiff-person syndrome.

The Titanic singer, 55, was spotted in public for the first time in three-and-a-half years as she greeted fans after watching the Montreal Canadiens take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday evening October 31.

Montreal’s vice president of hockey communications Chantal Machabée took to her Instagram to share a video of the iconic singer.

Celine was accompanied by her sons René-Charles, and twins Nelson and Eddy, and the family posed with a few of the athletes after the match.

A great visit to our game in Vegas yesterday,’ Machabée wrote alongside the snaps. ‘Thank you Celine Dion for your generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family.’

The Grammy winner has kept a very low profile since announcing she was diagnosed with Moersch-Woltman Syndrome in 2022.

The condition, also called Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), is a rare neurological condition that gives people painful muscle spasms.

She revealed her diagnosis in December, which forced her to pull the plug on her ‘Courage World Tour’, and her older sibling Claudette Dion, 74, has now said she is devastated there seems little she and the singer’s family can do to help her ‘strong’ sister or ‘alleviate her pain’.

Claudette told HELLO! Canada: ‘She’s doing everything to recover. She’s a strong woman.

‘It’s an illness we know so little about. There are spasms – they’re impossible to control.

‘You know who people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It’s a bit like that, but in all muscles.

‘There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain.’

She added mum-of-three Celine’s family is “crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness’.

Stiff person syndrome is a rare, progressive neurological disorder that can cause stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs – and affects about one in a million people.

Celine’s other sister Linda and her husband have moved into the singer’s home in Las Vegas to care for her, and Claudette added: “It’s comforting for us all (to have them near Celine.)”