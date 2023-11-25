Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Britney Spears is reportedly getting along with her ex-husband Sam Asghari as they move closer to a divorce settlement.

The 41-year-old pop superstar now has a more ‘cordial’ relationship with her 29-year-old ex, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ.

According to the insiders, the aspiring actor is still living in a high-rise apartment in Los Angeles, which Britney has reportedly been funding for around $10,000 per month.

The couple are getting close to finalizing a settlement for their divorce, which will reportedly have a significant settlement for Sam.

According to the sources, the settlement is expected to be in the low six figures.

Britney has been using the prominent divorce attorney Laura Wasserman to handle her side of the divorce settlement.

In the early stages of negotiations, both of the exes were said to no longer be speaking to each other, and instead, they communicated solely through their lawyers.

Sam was originally reported to be planning to challenge the prenuptial agreement that he and Britney signed, despite Wasserman being famous for her rock-solid prenups.

The Black Monday actor was said to be considering speaking out about his experiences while married to the Toxic singer, though the current state of negotiations seems to have mollified him.

The two filed for divorce in August, citing irreconcilable differences.