Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Popular Kenyan singer Judith Nyambura Mwangi alias Avril, has sparked concern after sharing photos of her bruised face on Instagram.
Fans have been left speculating whether her baby daddy J Blessing is behind the alleged abuse.
She captioned one of the photos, “J-Blessing nikome umbwa hii,’’.
Avril and J-Blessing have a son whom they shield from the public limelight.
Before J-Blessing fell in love with Avril, he was married to popular singer and actress Chantelle, known for the hit song Tokelezea.
Chantelle divorced J-Blessing over infidelity and alleged physical abuse.
Below are photos that Avril posted and later deleted, leaving fans speculating.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
