Monday, November 20, 2023 – Adele has reportedly confirmed her wedding to Rich Paul.

The couple were rumoured to have tied the knot last year after Adele referred to the sports agent as her ‘husband’.

Now she is said to have confirmed the union at her best friend Alan Carr’s comedy show in Los Angeles, with two audience members confirming the news to Deuxmoi.

An onlooker explained: ‘I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted “I did”.’

Another audience member added of the ‘small and intimate show: ‘When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled “I did”. Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.’

They added: ‘Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks.

‘She didn’t care if people knew she was there was heckling him they’re best friends.’

Last month, Rich, 41, addressed marriage rumours as he told how he and Adele, 35, have ‘helped each other’ during their two-year relationship.

Appearing on CBS Mornings, Rich said of his partner: ‘She’s been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other.

‘I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb. She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.’

Rich was then asked by CBS host Gayle King about the rumours he and Adele have tied the knot.

The journalist asked whether she should refer to Adele as ‘Mrs. Paul’ the next time she speaks to her.

Richard played coy, saying: ‘You can say whatever you want,’ before adding he is not the ‘type of person to put [his] personal life. It’s not for the media.’

Adele called Rich her husband during her Las Vegas concert in September, sparking speculation that the two have tied the knot.

A woman in the audience screamed out ‘Will you marry me,’ to the Rumor Has It singer during the show, as seen in a TikTok clip.

‘You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,’ Adele replied.

The fan responded, ‘Can you try?’ and Adele clapped back, ‘No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.

The couple first went public with their relationship in July 2021 when they were seated courtside together at an NBA game.