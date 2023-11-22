Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – A hilarious video of a Ugandan man desperately begging for forgiveness from his girlfriend has emerged and sparked reactions among netizens.

He knelt down before her and promised that he would be submissive if he forgave her.

“Please forgive me. I will always be submissive,” he said.

However, his girlfriend turned him down and said that she had forgiven him multiple times, only for him to repeat the same mistakes.

“But I have forgiven you many times,” she was heard saying in the video.

The video has sparked reactions among netizens, with most people calling out the man for being a simp.

A section of netizens asked Andrew Kibe to whip him so that he could get brains.

Watch the video.

