Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna, on Wednesday put Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, in a tight corner after he asked him to admit that his boss, President William Ruto, is a liar and a political conman.

Murkomen was attacked by Sifuna after he appeared at the Senate to explain Ruto’s campaign promise of constructing an international Airport in every country.

Murkomen began by contradicting Ruto‘s promise by saying the government would not construct an international airport in Kakamega County.

The CS told the Senate that the government will not construct an international airport in Kakamega since it doesn’t have an economic value.

However, in his response, Sifuna reminded Murkomen of how Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, lied to Kenyans about how they would construct an international airport in each county during their presidential campaigns.

Sifuna concluded by urging Murkomen to admit that Ruto and Gachagua were political conmen who lied to get into high offices.

