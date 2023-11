Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Club Edge is a popular entertainment joint in the Nairobi Central Business District.

The club is known for hosting night events where the youth engage in all manner of debaucheries.

See the latest photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>