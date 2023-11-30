Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – A South African professional mermaid had a brief scare while showcasing her swimming talent inside an aquarium tank at Randburg shopping mall.

The scary incident occurred on Saturday, November 25, in front of concerned shoppers.

In the video, the professional mermaid can be seen swimming upwards before her tail got caught on the reef at the bottom of the tank. Struggling for breath, she quickly removes the tail and swims to the surface for air.